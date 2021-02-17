Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IMF agreement to boost economic growth: finance minister

By News Desk
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that Pakistan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not only help boost exports but also economic growth.

“Making the people of Pakistan prosperous is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foremost priority,” he said while speaking to the media on Wednesday after his appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECC) in connection with the scrutiny of his nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

The finance minister said that investors and capital markets over the world would be attracted towards investment opportunities the country will soon boast as a result of the agreement.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the international financial institution and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement that Pakistan had completed reforms required for the release of around $500 million in funds that had been suspended for about a year.

“The package strikes an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability and advancing structural reform. Pending approval of the Executive Board, the reviews’ completion would release around $500 million,” the Fund said in a statement issued by both sides.

Financial analysts are of the opinion that the hold-up was due to questions around fiscal and revenue reforms.

An agreement was also reached on the measures required to complete further reviews of the reform programme, which should eventually bring Pakistan $6 billion from the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Moreover, the IMF said economic reforms prior to the Covid-19 shock had started to reduce Pakistan’s economic imbalances and created the conditions for better economic performance.

“As a result of the authorities’ actions, the Covid-19 first wave started to abate over the 2020 summer and the impact on the economy was significantly reduced. The external current account improved due to stronger-than-expected remittances, import compression, and a mild export recovery,” the fund said.

It projected economic growth of 1.5pc in fiscal 2020/21.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP initiates forex digitisation
Next articleUS vows to boost transatlantic cooperation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Profit-booking drags KSE-100 down

KARACHI: Breaking its two-day winning streak, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in the red on Wednesday, with the indices failing to sustain early...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food inflation surges in KP

PESHAWAR: Inflation is once again on the rise in the province, as increasing prices of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses in the open market...
Read more
HEADLINES

Commerce ministry to organise trade, investment conference in Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Commerce would organise a trade...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP initiates forex digitisation

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the digitisation of foreign exchange. According to a report by a local media outlet, payments to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL’s 2020 profit doubles to Rs31bn, with a focus on digitalisation,...

LAHORE: HBL on Wednesday declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs30.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, double that for the...

Fortnite creator takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

US vows to boost transatlantic cooperation

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

IMF agreement to boost economic growth: finance minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.