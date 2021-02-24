Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Non-textile exports surge 1.85pc in 7MFY21

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s non-textile exports posted 1.85 per cent growth year-on-year to $5.49 billion in the first seven months of FY21, as the pace of orders from international markets picked up to almost pre-Covid levels.

However, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), growth was only seen in the value-added textile products during the July-January period of FY21.

The data shows that three sectors including, leather garments, surgical instruments and engineering goods, have maintained growth in exports despite lockdowns in many countries.

Meanwhile, the food basket contracted 6.33pc in the July-January period as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Article continues after this advertisement

After a long time, leather exports also rebounded by 6.86pc. The exports of engineering goods went up 22.78pc and surgical instruments 4.07pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSheikh Yamani, mastermind of Saudi oil supremacy, dies at 90
Next articleUK agrees more time for EU to ratify post-Brexit pact
Avatar
Monitoring Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR waives off withholding tax on sugar imports

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday has issued a notification stating that withholding tax on import of 500,000 tonnes of sugar has...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Circular debt to reach Rs2.8tr in next four months, NA panel told

Circular debt was recorded at Rs2.3tr in December 2020, as compared to Rs1.1tr in June 2018
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP proposes reduction in turnaround time for payment of cash dividends

ISLAMABAD: Taking another step towards facilitating minority shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed reducing turnaround time for payment of...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Confusion over EV registration process irks importers

ISLAMABAD: While the government has issued a presidential ordinance for early implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, registration of vehicles is still not possible...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Non-textile exports surge 1.85pc in 7MFY21

Pakistan’s non-textile exports posted 1.85 per cent growth year-on-year to $5.49 billion in the first seven months of FY21, as the pace of orders...

Sheikh Yamani, mastermind of Saudi oil supremacy, dies at 90

Circular debt to reach Rs2.8tr in next four months, NA panel told

SECP proposes reduction in turnaround time for payment of cash dividends

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.