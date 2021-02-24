Non-textile exports surge 1.85pc in 7MFY21

Pakistan’s non-textile exports posted 1.85 per cent growth year-on-year to $5.49 billion in the first seven months of FY21, as the pace of orders from international markets picked up to almost pre-Covid levels.

However, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), growth was only seen in the value-added textile products during the July-January period of FY21.

The data shows that three sectors including, leather garments, surgical instruments and engineering goods, have maintained growth in exports despite lockdowns in many countries.

Meanwhile, the food basket contracted 6.33pc in the July-January period as compared to the corresponding period last year.

After a long time, leather exports also rebounded by 6.86pc. The exports of engineering goods went up 22.78pc and surgical instruments 4.07pc.