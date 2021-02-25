Envoy urges Pakistani exporters to market products in Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Yemen in Pakistan Muhammad Motahar Alashabi has said that Pakistani exporters should introduce their branded products in Yemen, adding that the products were of high quality and would be liked the Yemini citizens.

Addressing the business community in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said that Yemen needed everything for its reconstruction and urged Pakistani exporters to establish direct links with their Yemeni counterparts.

Saying that both countries should translate the excellent relations into economic terms, he assured full cooperation to Pakistani exporters in establishing direct links with reliable business partners in Yemen.

Ambassador Alashabi also invited skilled labour to look into work options in Yemen. “The skilled manpower from Pakistan will also be welcomed in Yemen”, he said, adding that trade diplomacy was the best tool to exploit untapped economic potentials.

Article continues after this advertisement