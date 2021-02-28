Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperation in customs, tax fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to further promote cooperation in the field of customs and tax, in addition to learning from each other’s best practices which could result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

In this regard, a meeting between Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Muhammad Javed Ghani, held a meeting here on Saturday wherein matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed.

According to press statement issued by the board, the FBR chairman briefed the Saudi ambassador about the FBR’s recent measures for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of current financial year (7MFY21) and hoped that it would successfully achieve its future targets as well.