Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperation in customs, tax fields

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to further promote cooperation in the field of customs and tax, in addition to learning from each other’s best practices which could result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

In this regard, a meeting between Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Muhammad Javed Ghani, held a meeting here on Saturday wherein matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed.

According to press statement issued by the board, the FBR chairman briefed the Saudi ambassador about the FBR’s recent measures for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of current financial year (7MFY21) and hoped that it would successfully achieve its future targets as well.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleImport of Indian cotton likely to be resumed
Next articleFBR notifies Rs1,000 surcharge for individuals
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR notifies Rs1,000 surcharge for individuals

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that a lower rate of Rs1,000 will be charged from individuals (salaried and non-salaried) on late...
Read more
HEADLINES

Import of Indian cotton likely to be resumed

Pakistan may allow cotton import from India through land route as prospects of gradual restoration of bilateral trade ties have brightened after the new...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan launched the Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project for the revival of Pakistan’s heritage, on Sunday. Addressing a ceremony in...
Read more
Aviation

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan till March 14

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued a notification stating that instructions issued on December 31, 2020, regarding standard operating procedures to be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

UK to provide 5 billion pounds to pandemic hit businesses in...

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) government will announce 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns...

PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jhelum

Biden on track to apply Trump-era rule targeting Chinese tech supply chain concerns

India’s Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.