Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt books 11 LNG cargoes

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan has booked 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be imported during March to partially bridge the deficit part of the fuel in the growing domestic economy.

The imports would, however, be made at an eight-month high price at $9.59 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu).

According to a local media report, the government would make the expensive imports partly due to uptrend in the energy prices at global markets for the past couple of months and partly due to signing of 15-year long LNG import agreement with Qatargas at a higher rate by the previous government in the centre.

The rate is pegged with the trend in the international benchmark crude Brent’s price. The costly imports would keep it challenging for the government to control inflation and check its expenditures.

Article continues after this advertisement

Both the import bill and amount of subsidies the government pays on LNG supplies to manufacturing and export sectors would rise whereas the public would pay the price for the imports which are a must due to deficit production of local gas.

Pakistan would import LNG at around February’s eight-month high level of $9.59 per mmbtu.

The import price – including terminal charges, profit margins, transmission & distribution losses and other costs – stood at slightly over $6 per mmbtu in June 2020, AHL Research reported citing Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the import price of RLNG is pegged with Brent, which is on the rise for the last several months. Brent is trading at one-year high over $68 per barrel at world markets these days, he said. Oil may hit $70 per barrel ahead of the return of summer season in June-July when demand of energy peaks every year, according to other local and international research houses.

The increase in import price would also take amount of cross subsidies to be paid by the government to the export sectors.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMore than 20,000 US organisations compromised through Microsoft flaw
Next articleOGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

NEPRA approves supply of additional 150MW to K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a tripartite power purchase agreement (TPPA) among K-Electric, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Ministry seeks Rs1.5bn grant for disbursement of loans under PM’s low-cost housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing & Works has asked the federal cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to approve a Rs1,500 million technical supplementary grant...
Read more
HEADLINES

Health ministry proposes tax waivers on import, manufacturing of auto-disable syringes

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has proposed waiving taxes on the import/manufacturing of auto-disable syringes. According to sources, the health ministry...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as minister

Reposing full confidence in Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who had lost the Islamabad seat to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate Syed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Peshawar Northern Bypass project faces delay due to shortage of funds

PESHAWAR: The Northern Bypass Project in Peshawar is facing further delay due to diversion of funds and non-utilization of allocated resources. For the past three years,...

US agency probes Facebook for ‘systemic’ racial bias in hiring, promotions

Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest

OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.