OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for the month of March.

According to details, the authority has notified a price cut of $0.02 per mmbtu for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) and $0.02 per mmbtu for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The price of LNG on the SNGPL system has been set up at $9.59 per mmbtu, while the same on the SSGC system has been kept at $9.31 per mmbtu.

It may be noted that the authority had last month announced a hike in LNG prices for the month of February. The prices of imported LNG were increased by $0.88 per mmbtu for SSGC and $0.89 for SNGPL.