Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

By News Desk

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for the month of March.

According to details, the authority has notified a price cut of $0.02 per mmbtu for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) and $0.02 per mmbtu for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The price of LNG on the SNGPL system has been set up at $9.59 per mmbtu, while the same on the SSGC system has been kept at $9.31 per mmbtu.

It may be noted that the authority had last month announced a hike in LNG prices for the month of February. The prices of imported LNG were increased by $0.88 per mmbtu for SSGC and $0.89 for SNGPL.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt books 11 LNG cargoes
Next articleIndian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

NEPRA approves supply of additional 150MW to K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a tripartite power purchase agreement (TPPA) among K-Electric, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Ministry seeks Rs1.5bn grant for disbursement of loans under PM’s low-cost housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing & Works has asked the federal cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to approve a Rs1,500 million technical supplementary grant...
Read more
HEADLINES

Health ministry proposes tax waivers on import, manufacturing of auto-disable syringes

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has proposed waiving taxes on the import/manufacturing of auto-disable syringes. According to sources, the health ministry...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as minister

Reposing full confidence in Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who had lost the Islamabad seat to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate Syed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Peshawar Northern Bypass project faces delay due to shortage of funds

PESHAWAR: The Northern Bypass Project in Peshawar is facing further delay due to diversion of funds and non-utilization of allocated resources. For the past three years,...

US agency probes Facebook for ‘systemic’ racial bias in hiring, promotions

Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest

OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.