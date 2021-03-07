Sign inSubscribe
Minister urges private sector to invest in tourism development

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has urged the private sector should come forward for the development of necessary infrastructure at the tourist spots.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Pakistan Tourism Forum (PTF) here on Sunday, he said the government is giving special emphasis to the promotion of domestic and foreign tourism in the country to accelerate economic activities and create job opportunities.

He suggested that infrastructure related to adventure sports be considered, adding that the youth would be interested in skydiving, paragliding and mountaineering.

Omar Ayub thanked the armed forces and the private sector for their contributions in making the Islamabad Tourism Festival a successful event.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had also called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Talking to parliamentarians, who had called on him, the PM assured the provincial government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forests to cope with environmental challenges in the province.

 

