CAA to allow new airlines to commence int’l flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is likely to allow new airlines to operate international flights after completing a period of six months for domestic operations.

According to details, the aviation authority, under the Aviation Policy 2021, has prepared recommendations to be sent to the higher authorities for the allowance, however, permission will be given on the condition of performance, regulatory and punctuality.

Local media reports state that it would be compulsory for the airlines to run domestic flights on socio-economic routes like Sukkur, Bahawalpur and other cities before being able to operate on internatioanl routes.

It may be mentioned here that CAA has also introduced TPRI licences for promoting tourism and the aviation industry as well as facilitating airlines in the country.