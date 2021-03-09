Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Kia recalls 380,000 US vehicles for fire risks

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: Kia Motors Corp said it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

The recall covers vehicles built from the 2017-2021 model years and dealers will replace some fuses in the electrical junction box.

Kia is advising owners to park outside and away from structures as a precaution until the recall repair is complete. The recall was prompted by a a similar one in the Korean market. No fires, crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, Kia said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRs85bn accord for construction of Balakot Hydropower Project signed
Next articleGovt to formulate 60 day plans to boost economy
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

DUBAI: Oman will reduce income tax for small and medium businesses for 2020 and 2021 and will offer long-term residency permits for foreign investors,...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG: Bitcoin mania has fuelled a surge in fundraising by Chinese companies seeking to expand their cryptocurrency operations or move into the red-hot...
Read more
World Business News

China plans ‘Polar Silk Road’ by developing Arctic shipping routes

Beijing has announced last week its intention to construct a “Polar Silk Road” and actively participate in the development of Arctic and Antarctic regions...
Read more
World Business News

ADB issues data to guide sustainable transport development in Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released a first batch of data as part of a new regional knowledge platform to guide sustainable transport...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Oil supermajor ENI exits Pakistani market after 20 years

HUBCO subsidiary to acquire all upstream operations as well as renewable energy assets of ENI in Pakistan

General Tyre’s half-year profit jumps to Rs406m despite Covid-induced slowdown

Govt to formulate 60 day plans to boost economy

Kia recalls 380,000 US vehicles for fire risks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.