Govt to formulate 60 day plans to boost economy

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The federal government has directed all provinces to formulate 30 to 60 day strategies to boost the country’s economic activities and increase exports.

According to details, the federal government, in a bid to boost exports, has decided to grant tax breaks to the poultry industry, reopen pink salt mines, reduce fees for software companies and set up a joint forum with Afghanistan to promote medical tourism in addition taking a number of other steps to spur economic activity.

In regard to imports, investors interested in the marble industry will be registered and the government will assist them in marketing for importing marble besides, giving them allowances after reviewing annual performances.

The government plans to abolish import customs duties on feed for the poultry industry and refund taxes on both its local production, bases, poultry and chicken exports and consumption.

In regard to economic reforms, a new method for increasing rice production will be devised, while departments concerned have been directed to set up special laboratories for fruits and vegetables to improve seeds production and quality to meet the country’s growing food requirements.

Along the same lines, the government has directed the Fisheries Department in all provinces to strictly enforce the ban on breeding season and formulate a strategy to cater to large fishing vessels.

Similarly, a directive has been issued to formulate a uniform strategy for meat production within four months.

Furthermore, Kalabagh mines and pink salt mines in the surrounding area – closed for six months – will be made operational within a month.

The precious stones industry will be separated from the jewellery industry and more laboratories for testing and certification will be established.

Moreover, a joint forum will be set up with Afghanistan to facilitate visa issuance to promote medical tourism, while religious tourism will be promoted by increasing the tax collection by setting a minimum limit.

 

Aziz Buneri

