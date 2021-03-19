Punjab PDWP approves four projects worth Rs34.4bn

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 29th meeting for FY21, approved four development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs34,468.462 million.

The PDWP meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The approved schemes included ‘National Programme for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II (SMART, DLI-11)’ at a cost of Rs28.69 billion; ‘Prime Minister’s Health Initiative (revised)’ at a cost of Rs2.63 billion; construction of Mahota Dam (revised) at Rs2.804.66 billion; and ‘Strengthening of Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) under the Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) in P&D Board, Punjab (PC-II)’ at Rs335.33 million.