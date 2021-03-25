Cabinet committee to deliberate over proposals to privatise 10 Discos

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) has finalised proposals for the participation of the private sector in the management of 10 power distribution companies (Discos) and the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) will take up the issue in its next meeting.

As per a statement released in this regard, the development came during the third meeting of the PC Board chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mohammed Mian Soomro, on Wednesday. Power Adviser Tabish Gohar also attended the meeting.

The board was briefed about the plans and options for the private sector’s participation in the DISCOs’ management in light of the decisions of the CCoP meeting held on March 18 and about the latest progress made in the transactions of different entities.

Soomro said the purpose of the private sector’s participation is to resolve power supply issues and improve the services of power distribution companies by making them competitive.

The list of 10 DISCOs prepared by the working group includes electricity supply companies of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur and tribal areas.

The proposed recommended plan will be placed before the upcoming meeting of CCoP for consideration and further action.