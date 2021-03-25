Govt to digitise DRAP records 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to digitise the records of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Officials privy to the matter said that DRAP sought the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) support to digitise more than four million records, which presented it with a new record management system.

The system, developed by the USAID Global Health Supply Chain programme, will create digital archives and barcode paper files, which are critical to accountable tracking of the authority’s files.

In addition to this, the agency will also provide training on records management to DRAP staff.

USAID Deputy Mission Director, Michael Nehrbass, said that this system will modernise, streamline, and harmonise data archives, which directly support data accessibility and visibility.

Moreover, it will also ensure transparency of information and records management, which will ultimately ensure access to quality-assured medicines and other health commodities in Pakistan.