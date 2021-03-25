Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to digitise DRAP records 

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to digitise the records of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Officials privy to the matter said that DRAP sought the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) support to digitise more than four million records, which presented it with a new record management system. 

The system, developed by the USAID Global Health Supply Chain programme, will create digital archives and barcode paper files, which are critical to accountable tracking of the authority’s files.

In addition to this, the agency will also provide training on records management to DRAP staff.

Article continues after this advertisement

USAID Deputy Mission Director, Michael Nehrbass, said that this system will modernise, streamline, and harmonise data archives, which directly support data accessibility and visibility.

Moreover, it will also ensure transparency of information and records management, which will ultimately ensure access to quality-assured medicines and other health commodities in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMF agrees to release third loan tranche for Pakistan
Next articleCabinet committee to deliberate over proposals to privatise 10 Discos
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Pakistan, Hungary launch ‘trade and economic window’ to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary on Thursday launched a 'Trade & Economic Window' to explore joint ventures in various sectors including energy, information technology and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSMA asks FBR to discard track & trace system

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to discard the Track & Trace System and adopt...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet committee to deliberate over proposals to privatise 10 Discos

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) has finalised proposals for the participation of the private sector in the management of 10 power distribution companies (Discos)...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF agrees to release third loan tranche for Pakistan

Following stringent measures on Pakistan’s end, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday agreed to release the third loan tranche of around $500 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in...

BEIJING: More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijing’s propaganda offensive against H&M...

Cabinet committee to deliberate over proposals to privatise 10 Discos

Govt to digitise DRAP records 

IMF agrees to release third loan tranche for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.