Govt committed to technology sector uplift: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts for the development of the technology sector.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, the minister said, “We will work together with China for the training of people in semi-conductor technology.”

He said the country can develop at a fast speed with the development of science and technology. He emphasised the need for a national environment where policies encourage technological innovations and the exploration of new ideas.

He highlighted the recent initiatives, including a new national drone policy and the establishment of a national board for the regulation of technologies. He said that the unprecedented transformations in speed, accuracy and range of emerging technologies in the contemporary era necessitate their effective and robust utilisation for sustainable development more than ever.

He said that for the first time in the country’s history, the civil and military interface has been created and now both are sharing their research with each other, he added.

He said that Pakistan was importing medical equipment when the first wave of Covid-19 hit the country, but now it is among those 18 countries which are manufacturing ventilators.

Fawad said that it is important to keep an eye on technological advancements, besides observing which businesses have a good scope in the market, and which are getting obsolete. He said that 5G technology would bring about a big revolution, adding that the country needs a stable internet to benefit from technological advancements.

The minister said that the country’s future is linked with technology and added that the merger of technology and biotechnology is of utmost importance.