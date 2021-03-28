Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

BOI urges expediting relocation of Chinese industry in SEZs

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) has emphasised that Pakistan and China need to focus and work towards expediting the relocation of Chinese Industry in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) including Rashakai SEZ.

In this regard, BOI Chairman Atif Bokhari met with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBBC) Vice President Sun Yaoguo and his delegation on Sunday and appraised the delegation about approval of two major incentives for SEZs i.e. custom and duty exemption on capital goods and elimination of 1.5 percent turnover tax.

He assured the delegation that BOI will support CRBC in coordination with relevant departments and ministries, as well as offering assistance within BOI’s mandate.

“BOI looks forward to closely working with CRBC to not only facilitate their progress in Pakistan but also to jointly work towards Pakistan’s fast paced industrialisation,” he said.

Article continues after this advertisement

He also shared that domestic companies have shown keen interest in setting up enterprises in the Rashakai SEZ.

The CRBC suggested better communication with the Chinese business community about incentives and sectors for investment, to which Bokhari agreed and further said that he would organise a webinar on the issue.

The Chinese delegation highlighted that aggressive marketing of the SEZ to local and foreign investors is crucial for its speedy occupation and operationalisation.

The meeting agreed that the standard of services combined with attractive incentives offered by the government of Pakistan would make Rashakai a hub of economic activity.

Further, the delegation also briefed the meeting about CRBC’s mega project, the Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone, in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, which aims at developing Karachi as a regional hub for economic activity while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for millions and bringing in sizable FDI.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoldman sells $10.5bn of stocks in block-trade spree
Next articleGovt committed to technology sector uplift: Fawad
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, while observing that people have been difficulties in seeking loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, has instructed banks...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt committed to technology sector uplift: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts for the development of the technology sector. Talking...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bank deposits surge 17pc in Feb

The Pakistani banking sector deposits continued to show healthy growth during the pandemic, as the total deposits held by commercial banks clocked in at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sialkot-Kharian motorway project approved

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) have approved the construction of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project under the federal government’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bank deposits surge 17pc in Feb

The Pakistani banking sector deposits continued to show healthy growth during the pandemic, as the total deposits held by commercial banks clocked in at...

Sialkot-Kharian motorway project approved

Hopes rise of ending Suez Canal blockage in days

Cabinet ratifies 6pc increase in profit margins of oil companies, dealers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.