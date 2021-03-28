Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Goldman sells $10.5bn of stocks in block-trade spree

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades as part of a selling spree that erased $35bn from the values of stocks of major companies, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The bank sold $6.6bn worth of shares of Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the US market opened on Friday, the report said, citing an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.

Following this, Goldman sold $3.9bn worth of shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd , iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Article continues after this advertisement

Most of the unregistered stock offerings were managed by Morgan Stanley, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Calculations based on Bloomberg data showed that some trades exceeded $1bn in individual companies, the report said.

Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27PC each on Friday, while US-listed shares of China based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged this week, dropping as much as 33.5pc and 48.5pc, respectively, from Tuesday’s closing levels.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBank deposits surge 17pc in Feb
Next articleBOI urges expediting relocation of Chinese industry in SEZs
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Hopes rise of ending Suez Canal blockage in days

CAIRO: Hopes rose on Saturday that a mega-ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal could be refloated within days, even as the crisis forced companies to...
Read more
World Business News

China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried live on state...
Read more
World Business News

Chinese celebs, netizens slam ‘two-faced’ Hugo Boss over Xinjiang

BEIJING: At least three Chinese celebrities on Saturday dropped German fashion house Hugo Boss, the latest foreign brand caught in a concerted boycott by...
Read more
World Business News

New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, US retailers

LOS ANGELES: A stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal threatens to make it even more difficult for European and US retailers to keep...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bank deposits surge 17pc in Feb

The Pakistani banking sector deposits continued to show healthy growth during the pandemic, as the total deposits held by commercial banks clocked in at...

Sialkot-Kharian motorway project approved

Hopes rise of ending Suez Canal blockage in days

Cabinet ratifies 6pc increase in profit margins of oil companies, dealers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.