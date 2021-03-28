Just how well did IGI Holdings do last year? The parent company of all the IGI companies, had a surprisingly great year. The pandemic has dented larger companies than IGI, and yet the company remained relatively unscathed – at least according to the latest financial statement for the year ending December 31, 2020, released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on March 19.
IGI Holdings survives 2020, and then some
IGI Holdings may itself only be a few years old, but it is part of a much older legacy of businesses that predates independence