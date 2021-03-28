The war against the patwaris

It all starts with the reign of one of the most influential Kings that the Indian subcontinent has witnessed. In his five year reign in the early 16th century, Sher Shah Suri built the administrative and infrastructural framework that the Mughal empire would later use as a foundation for its governance.

Sher Shah is remembered most for his system of coinage and the Grand Trunk road, but one of the other things we have him to thank for is the Patwari system for land revenue. At the time, it was revolutionary, and it was followed first by the Mughals, and then by the British colonialists that built the institution further.

Fast forward to today, and the word Patwari has been demonized by the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaaf (PTI) as a symbol of corruption, resistance to change, and everything that is wrong with Pakistan. In many ways, they are not wrong. As the most basic unit of administration, Patwaris often had unusual sway over people much richer and much more powerful than them, and leveraged the position to its maximum utility.

So when the PTI came into power both at the center and in Punjab, the expectation was that the patwari system would be one of the first things to go both because it is about time and for symbolic purposes. And while efforts were made to this end and to digitize existing land records, in February 2020, Dawn reported that instead of completing the digitisation of land records in the province, the PTI-led Punjab government has begun to reintroduce the patwari system. A senior Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) official even said that the Punjab Board of Revenue has asked divisional commissioners to allocate two revenue circles – known as kanungoi – in each district that will be controlled by a tehsildar and patwaris and serve as a model.