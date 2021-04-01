Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC approves formation of National Export Development Board

Pak, Germany sign agreement for improvement of labour, social and environmental standards in Pakistan’s textile industry

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the formation of a National Export Development Board (NEDB).

The board will be chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and will also include ministers, exporters, investors and the business community, the adviser said this on his official Twitter account.

In this regard, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Wednesday said that the NEDB would be the main forum to discuss the strategy, incentives and removal of business hurdles.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Germany signed an Implementation Agreement in pursuance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier signed between Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on behalf of Pakistan and Germany on December 23, 2020, in which the foreign country agreed to support two projects and one is on “improvement of Labor, Social and Environmental Standards in Pakistan’s Textile Industry”.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to officials under this programme, the Federal Republic of Germany would provide GIZ up-to Euro 7,500,000 as German contribution for a period of three years. The signing ceremony was attended by Dawood, Dr Sohail Rajpoot, special secretary, Ministry of Commerce, from Pakistan’s side and Romina Kochius, principal adviser GIZ, from Germany.

As per the details, the technical cooperation on this project aims to increase value-addition and competitiveness, and foster innovation by synergising the environmental, social, and economic dimension of sustainability in the textiles and apparel industry.

Dawood met Romina and appreciated the government of Germany and her for the valuable support in respect of technical cooperation to Pakistan’s textiles and apparel industry in order to improve labour conditions, compliance standards and resource efficiency. The ceremony ended with notes of thanks from both sides.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan exports grow to $2.3b in March
Next articleGlobal garment makers unite to demand better terms from retailers
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have extended the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for three months, after failing to complete discussion and deliberation on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to launch interest free microfinance scheme in merged areas

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has signed an agreement with Akhuwat Foundation to launch the Interest Free Microfinance Scheme (IFMS) for promoting entrepreneurship...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hammad urges timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar has stressed the need for the early completion of projects falling...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR collection hits Rs475bn in March

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpassed its collection target by Rs36 billion to reach Rs475 billion in March 2021, the highest monthly...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Suez blockage may lead to large reinsurance claims globally

LONDON: The blockage of the Suez Canal is likely to lead to large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James...

Archegos fallout wipes over $9bn from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

PHC lifts ban on TikTok, directs PTA to control immoral content

Global garment makers unite to demand better terms from retailers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.