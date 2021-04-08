Approval accorded for forensic audit of PIA, subsidiaries

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCOSOEs) has given its approval for conducting the forensic audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and its subsidiaries.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Secretary Finance presented revised Terms of Reference (TORs) for the forensic audit of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) by the AGP Office and private Audit firms to identify gaps and suggest improved procedures for quality assurance and cost minimisation.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) had informed the Ministry of Finance of already have undergone a forensic audit by the AGP; therefore, it was decided that the latest audit would be carried out with the help of a well-reputed private sector firm after following Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The forensic audit will also identify circumstances leading to losses incurred by SOEs, besides identifying suspicious and fraudulent transactions, if any, for fixing responsibility.