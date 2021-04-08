Sign inSubscribe
SBP forex reserves fall $146m

By Monitoring Report

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 1.06 per cent on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On April 2, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,527.2 million, down $146 million compared with $13,673 million in the previous week.

According to the central bank, the fall came on the back of external debt repayments.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,679.4 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,152.2 million.

Monitoring Report

