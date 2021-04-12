Kitchen Cuisine is thriving yet struggling. Will it rise to the occasion once more?

There is, among the middle class of Lahore, a nostalgic fascination with the lemon tarts from Shezan bakery. On Twitter, in colleges, and in workplaces Lahoris regularly bond over the overly sweet lemon curd encased in the hard shell that they would end up buying on visits to the chain bakery that were meant to get only eggs and bread.

Now, the culinary world is not really Profit’s realm of expertise, but for a brief moment we will ask our readers to humour our attempt to make a comment on food. Shezan’s lemon tarts, while a nice little treat, cannot in all honesty be called a lemon tart. By definition a tart needs to taste, well, tart. The Shezan lemon tarts simply lack the acidity, and the sharp, acetic flavour profile that a lemon tar should have.

But for most Lahoris, Shehzan’s sweet, honeyed, and largely ornamental lemon tarts were the only ones widely and readily available. That was until Kitchen Cuisine arrived on the scene. In the mid-1990s, the now widespread Kitchen Cuisine opened its first commercial outlet in Lahore on MM Alam road, and it was an immediate hit.

Bakeries like Shezan had been around since the early 1960s, and while they had found popularity and managed to grow significantly, their focus was always on products like bread, biscuits, and traditional mithai. Kitchen Cuisine burst onto the scene with chocolate fudge cakes, strawberry puffs, and lemon tarts that are actually tart. It is hard to imagine now, but back in the 1990s, this was a big deal.

High-end desserts were limited to either home-cooks that sold on pre-order, or you had to find imported items and take your own baking skills out for a spin. So to say that Kitchen Cuisine changed the perception of what pre-made desserts should offer would not be a stretch, and behind the entire operation has been Nadia Raja, an Islamabad based home-cook turned confectionery entrepreneur.

Raja began her journey from her kitchen at home, simply by making desserts for friends and family when they would visit. Eventually, people began asking her to make desserts for their parties and get-togethers, and very soon people outside of her circle were also asking for these services. Since those early days, Kitchen Cuisine has opened 20 branches across Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi as well as restaurants, a catering service, and most recently, has gotten into the airline catering business.