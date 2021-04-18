Sign inSubscribe
FBR, World Bank agree to enhance cooperation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad and World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two institutions.

In a meeting on Saturday, the two heads discussed World Bank’s ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ program worth $400 million, which is aimed at domestic resource mobilisation through the automation of tax collection processes and simplification of tax compliance procedures.

The FBR chairman gave an update on the progress of the reforms agenda covering 10 Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs).

He also shared concerns about the difficulties being encountered while implementing reform interventions such as problems associated to data sharing with provinces and the Sindh High Court’s stay on the track and trace process.

It was decided that the FBR reforms team would deliver a detailed presentation to Benhassine regarding the impediments being faced by the authority especially with regards to Component 1 of the reforms program, covering $320 million.

The FBR is on track to achieve most of the DLIs and has made good progress on automation of key business processes and signing of memorandums of understanding with various authorities for data sharing.

Benhassine agreed to look into concerns raised by Ahmad over matters that are beyond the scope of FBR’s administrative authority.

APP

