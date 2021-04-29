Forex reserves rise to over $23bn

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $16.42 billion during the week ending on April 23, showing an increase of $384 million.

According to the central bank, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $23.52 billion after an increase of $300 million.

Net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $7 billion.

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 23.52 billion as of April 23, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/jsHEgjrdJ3 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 29, 2021

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

Article continues after this advertisement

RDA inflows were recorded at $9 million in September last year, $42m in October, $110m in November, and $250m in December last year.

The inflows jumped to $418m in January this year, $594m in February, $806m in March and $1,000m on April 23.