ECC approves payment of the first installment to IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave approval to pay the first installment of Rs89 billion to 35 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) out of total 47 whereas payment to the remaining 12 IPPs may be withheld owing to NAB investigations.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin chaired the meeting wherin the Power Division presented a summary regarding release of the first installment of payment to IPPs.

Secretary Power Division briefed the committee about the recommendations of the sub-committee constituted during ECC last week in addition to a detailed briefing to the regarding a draft summary for providing additional power from NTDC to K-Electric and the issue of non-payment for the additional power supply by K-Electric to the Power Division.

The ECC constituted a sub-committee comprising federal minister for Planning, federal minister for Energy, federal minister for Maritime Affairs and SAPM on Power to be headed by the finance minister to negotiate with K-Electric for settlement of payment dispute amicably.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Power Division placed a summary regarding tax on payments to the offshore supply contractors of IPPs located in AJ&K which was approved the summary to facilitate swift processing of such projects due to its strategic importance.

The ECC also considered and approved a summary tabled by the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding exemption from duties and taxes for import of oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinder and cryogenic tanks by oxygen concentrators, generators, manufacturing plants under respective Harmonised System (HS) codes for a period of 180 days to cope with the increased requirement of oxygen during the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Lastly, Power Division presented a summary before the committee regarding retargeting of power sector subsidies for electricity consumers during phase-I in consultation with Ehsaas and Finance Division. The ECC approved the summary, in principle, with a direction to work out modalities for future course of action.

The forum also approved Technical Supplementary Grants worth Rs1800million for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement of oxygen gas, Rs10 billion for the Finance Division for reimbursement of telegraphic transfer charges to the banks on home remittances to encourage overseas Pakistanis to remit money through formal banking channels and Rs115 million for the Ministry of Defence for the up-gradation of health care facilities at Cantonment General Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, the chair also approved TSG worth Rs800 million to the Ministry of Defence Production for the payment of outstanding loan to the National Bank of Pakistan (Bahrain), Rs8 million for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to clear the pending liabilities of “Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE)”, Rs571.216 million for the Ministry of Law and Justice for the construction of Islamabad High Court Building, Rs350 million for the Ministry of Law and Justice for a new building of the Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi, Rs198.017 million for running Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center, Islamabad for treatment of Covid-19 patients, Rs27.5 billion for National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF) to complete component under Karachi Transformation Plan.

Furthermore, the TSGs of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Ministry of Federal Education and Technical Training, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Cabinet Secretariat were also been approved.