Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

US e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Thursday.

The adviser said that they have been engaged with Amazon since last year and that it is a great opportunity for Pakistani youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. . — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 6, 2021

“An important milestone of e-commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe,” he added.

Dawood has time and again stressed the importance of e-commerce as an extremely vital sector of the economy, especially in view of the modern pandemic of Covid-19.

Pakistan has reportedly received approval from Amazon to register itself in the verified seller list. The renewed countries list will be issued on Amazon’s official website in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Shahbaz Gill, had made the same announcement on his Twitter profile.

Crediting the PTI government for the development, the premier’s aide tweeted: “What could not be achieved during the last 10 years in the history of Pakistan, has finally been done by the present government.”

Gill said Pakistan has now joined the global market which will result in billions for the country in the form of investment and employment opportunities.

“Thank you Imran Khan.”

پاکستان کی تاریخ میں جو کام پچھلے دس سال سے نا ہوسکا وہ بالآخر موجودہ حکومت نے کر دکھایا۔ AMAZON نے پاکستان کو سیلر لسٹ میں شامل کردیا ہے۔ اس سے پاکستان عالمی منڈی میں شامل ہوگیا ہے۔اس سے اربوں کی سرمایہ کاری اور روزگار کے مواقع پیدا ہوں گے. شکریہ عمران خان pic.twitter.com/c7PIqHCUTU — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2021

According to local media reports and tech industry experts, accounts can be made using Pakistani details after the country’s addition to approved selling countries.

On Tuesday, Consulate General of Pakistan, Los Angeles and Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan with senior executives of a few Pakistani companies had held a seminar to apprise participants about what sort of opportunities will be available to local businesses to sell products and how derive maximum benefit from the online retail giant.