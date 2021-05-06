Sign inSubscribe
Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

By News Desk

US e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Thursday.

The adviser said that they have been engaged with Amazon since last year and that it is a great opportunity for Pakistani youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

“An important milestone of e-commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe,” he added.

Dawood has time and again stressed the importance of e-commerce as an extremely vital sector of the economy, especially in view of the modern pandemic of Covid-19.

Pakistan has reportedly received approval from Amazon to register itself in the verified seller list. The renewed countries list will be issued on Amazon’s official website in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Shahbaz Gill, had made the same announcement on his Twitter profile.

Crediting the PTI government for the development, the premier’s aide tweeted: “What could not be achieved during the last 10 years in the history of Pakistan, has finally been done by the present government.”

Gill said Pakistan has now joined the global market which will result in billions for the country in the form of investment and employment opportunities.

“Thank you Imran Khan.”

According to local media reports and tech industry experts, accounts can be made using Pakistani details after the country’s addition to approved selling countries.

On Tuesday, Consulate General of Pakistan, Los Angeles and Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan with senior executives of a few Pakistani companies had held a seminar to apprise participants about what sort of opportunities will be available to local businesses to sell products and how derive maximum benefit from the online retail giant.

