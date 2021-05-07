Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

AIIB delists Rawalpindi Ring Road project from financing list

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Asain Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) has delisted the Rawalpindi Ring Road project from its financing list. 

AIIB was considering investing $402million out of $459m for the project; however, sources said that the bank has crossed out the project from its financing plan owing to issues in acquiring land and establishing a project management unit.     

When contacted, AIIB said that it has ‘paused’ the preparation of the project, however the bank remains strongly committed to support the development and modernisation of the transport infrastructure in Pakistan. 

The prime minister had also performed ground-breaking of the six lane ring road starting from Radio Pakistan at Rawat to Halqa Interchange at motorway, whihc would also connect to Margalla Highway through Sangjani, on April 20, 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

Later, the premier ordered a probe into alleged changes in the project which increased the cost by Rs25bn to Rs65bn.

Sources said that some portion of the ‘crime scene’, especially Haqla to Sangjani, consists of a zigzag shape which was added later and the inquiry team under the supervision of commissioner Rawalpindi is probing on whose behest, the original plan has been changed.

“The team acquired all related documents from the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) that it emerged that influential people including some politicians purchased land alongside the the area that was redesigned,” they added. 

The government wants to finance this project through public private partnership (PPP). |

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Salman Shah, said that alignments and designs are the the executing agency’s responsibility.

Interestingly, housing societies have donated 246.7 kanals of land for the project free of cost while the Punjab government has also acquired land at the cost of Rs5 to Rs6 billion for the project. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah, on April 27, 2021 cancelled the bidding process for the third time when the Punjab chief minister directed him to submit an inquiry report in 10 days.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFast and secure Turkish messaging app BiP introduces group, chat import
Next articleReformation of pay and pension system on the cards
Shahzad Paracha

1 COMMENT

  1. Immature , toothless , incapable and headless government have been planning themselves and appreciating the RawLpindi Ring Road plan . But now is blaming the Commissioner and DCO Rawalpindi. Why don’t they investigate Peshawar BRT , DHA Valley And billion Trees projects . Long route of Road will not facilitate India let it be built !

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

The levy is down so inflation can go low

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended the government to increase the price of petroleum products by Rs3.90 per liter, the government...
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP raises objection on CDLD fund spending

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised eight objections over Rs50.33 million being spent on the ongoing Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Forex reserves rise $177m to $15.8b

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose 1.13% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA resumes flights to Zhob

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday resumed flight operations for the Zhob district of Balochistan after a period of two years. The people of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIA resumes flights to Zhob

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday resumed flight operations for the Zhob district of Balochistan after a period of two years. The people of...

Oil rises as US, Europe reopen economies

Credit Suisse plans to hire 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021

Tarin appointed as ECNEC chairman

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.