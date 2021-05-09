The fault in our auditing environment

Editor’s note: The author of this article is an auditing professional with years of experience and is still working in the industry. They have chosen to remain anonymous out of fear of professional repercussions.
Lately there has been a lot of talk among people, both in Pakistan and abroad, about the role of auditing firms. In Pakistan, more often than not, cases of money laundering, tax evasion, and falsified accounts have come to light (most recently the case on the listed sugar sector) that have either implicated auditing firms or auditing firms doubt the honesty of Pakistani companies.
With all this going on, I would like to offer a personal view based on years of being part of the auditing industry, to shed light on how most audit firms operate in Pakistan and what needs to change.
What audit quality should one expect where government gives amnesty every five years officially to incorporate black money in the corporate books of accounts? Still the construction industry is enjoying amnesty and builders are not required to disclose their source of investment.
Continuous amnesty schemes depicted that overall businesses financial and tax cycle has so many problems. Unrealistic tax rates, excessive witholding taxes and cash economy is a big hurdle in documentation of the economy.
First we need to fix these basic financial and tax problems before we go to discuss audit quality. It’s like we are discussing sewerage water on the road but ignoring broken pipe lines.