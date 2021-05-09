The fault in our auditing environment

Editor’s note: The author of this article is an auditing professional with years of experience and is still working in the industry. They have chosen to remain anonymous out of fear of professional repercussions.

Lately there has been a lot of talk among people, both in Pakistan and abroad, about the role of auditing firms. In Pakistan, more often than not, cases of money laundering, tax evasion, and falsified accounts have come to light (most recently the case on the listed sugar sector) that have either implicated auditing firms or auditing firms doubt the honesty of Pakistani companies.