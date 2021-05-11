Sign inSubscribe
Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,847

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,847 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,876.

The metal is riding on a powerful wave (iii), which is capable of travelling to $1,876. It is unlikely to be disrupted by a deep correction until it reaches this level.

A drop to $1,827 could confirm a break below the support at $1,830. A bearish target of $1,816 will be established.

On the daily chart, gold has stabilized around a former resistance at $1,828, after climbing above this level.

It is rising toward a falling trendline, which establishes a resistance around $1,850.

A break above the trendline would signal a reversal of the downtrend from $2,072.50. However, the break may not trigger a big gain.

Instead, it could be followed by a consolidation around the trendline, as gold will face a strong resistance at $1,874, the 50% retracement of the downtrend from $2,072.50 to $1,676.10.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

