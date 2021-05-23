KP govt prepares new law to curb illegal constructions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government mulls implementing a comprehensive law to curb illegal constructions and stop the misuse of agricultural land in the province.
Under the act, approval must be obtained for every building and every type of planning related to land use on the district level. According to the draft prepared by the provincial government, it will be mandatory to submit details within three months of approval of any type of construction and use of land plan.
According to LG sources, currently, action is being taken under the Local Government Act, KP Urban Areas Development Authorities Act, Peshawar Development Authority Act and Galyat Development Authority Act, however, the officials said that there are some ambiguities that will be addressed by the new act.
The draft of the act said that chief planning control officers will be appointed in the Local Government Department for implementation of the law.
The officials said that work is being carried out on the rules and regulations related to power and authority of the chief planning control officers.
According to sources, the outline of the draft has been approved by the provincial government and the draft has been sent to the law department.
The officials informed that after the draft is vetted by the law department it will be placed before the provincial cabinet for approval and later to the provincial assembly.