KP govt prepares new law to curb illegal constructions

According to LG sources, currently, action is being taken under the Local Government Act, KP Urban Areas Development Authorities Act, Peshawar Development Authority Act and Galyat Development Authority Act, however, the officials said that there are some ambiguities that will be addressed by the new act.

The draft of the act said that chief planning control officers will be appointed in the Local Government Department for implementation of the law.

The officials said that work is being carried out on the rules and regulations related to power and authority of the chief planning control officers.