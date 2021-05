The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified Rs8.04 per kilogram increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up by Rs94.89 to Rs1667. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1, 572.