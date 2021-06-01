Sign inSubscribe
PSX at four year high as KSE-100 shoots past 48,000 barrier

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday continued its upward trajectory, with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising by 294.92 points, or 0.62 per cent, and was being traded at 48,212 which is the highest level in the past four years due to the benchmark index adding 316 points.

The market remained in the green throughout the session, seeing an intraday high of 48,237.61 points and a low of 47,896.34 points. It settled at 48,191.26 points at the close of the day.

Oil and gas exploration companies captured the maximum gains in the morning session, contributing 61 points to the index, followed by commercial banks and cement with 57 and 47 points, respectively.

