NEPRA notifies reduction in April electricity prices

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory (NEPRA) on Monday notified an Rs0.44 per unit decrease in electricity prices for the month of April under fuel adjustment charges.

“Only DISCO consumers utilising upto 300 power units in a month could benefit from the decline,” it said, adding that the tariff would not be applicable on industrial consumers availing industrial support package, and K-Electric consumers.

The authority in its earlier FCA decisions for the months of August and October 2020 provisionally deducted Rs7.5 billion on account of deviation from efficient merit order (EMO). However, based on the data submitted by NPCC/NTDC, the authority has reworked the aforementioned impact and has decided to allow Rs4.4 billion out of the previously withheld amount.

The same has been included in the FCA of April 2021, which resulted in reduction in negative FCA to 44 paisa per unit.

Further industrial consumers availing Industrial Support Programme (ISP) will not get the benefit of Negative FCA on incremental sales only.

They will however, get the benefit of negative FCA on base tariff billed units. This FCA would remain applicable only for one month. This FCA is not applicable to KE consumers.

APP

