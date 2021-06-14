Sindh allows businesses to operate six days a week as Covid cases drop

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday allowed the resumption of business activities in the province for six days a week, following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision in this regard.

The decision was made in the meeting of the Sindh Covid-19 Task Force, headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Ali Shah.

However, the chief minister said that businesses will remain closed on Sunday.

He shared that the Covid positivity ratio has declined to 4.5 per cent in the province with Karachi reporting a positivity ratio of 9.5 per cent, followed by 5.65 per cent in Hyderabad.

“The pressure on hospitals is releasing now,” Murad Ali Shah said.