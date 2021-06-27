Sign inSubscribe
Investment in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $1.5bn

By Monitoring Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that inflows from the Roshan Digital Account had crossed the $1.5 billion mark.

“Good news from SBP. #RoshanDigitalAccount achieves more milestones,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

“Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn,” he added.

The premier noted that, “Accounts & deposits have set new records since the $1 bn event 2 months ago.”

Under the RDA initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad are able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.

Monitoring Report

