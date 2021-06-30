PIA announces direct flights between Faisalabad, Skardu

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate flights to Skardu from Faisalabad in a bid to push tourism in the country.

According to details, the national airline’s flights on the newest route will begin from July 7.

Earlier, the airline had announced to operate flights to Skardu from Sialkot. PIA has already been operating flights to Skardu from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Furthermore, the airline also launched its Air Safari flights on Saturday to promote local tourism tourism in the country. The airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

