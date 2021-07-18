An honest discussion on Pakistan’s food security woes

One of the key conversations taking place all the time in both political and academic circles about Pakistan’s economy is the question of food security. As an agrarian economy, Pakistan has long relied on the fact that it is capable of producing enough food to fulfill the caloric requirements of its own population, and then have enough leftover to be an exporter.

In reality, Pakistan has been a country with a serious food deficit problem for the last three to four decades. Despite the natural advantages that the country has in the shape of fertile land, access to fresh water, and a rich history of farming practices it has suffered in this regard mostly because of a lack of political will to improve and adapt agricultural practices with the times. Pakistan remains behind on value addition and storage, which means we waste a lot of produce and end up having to import food we could simply grow at home and actually even export.



