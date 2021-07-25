Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Businessmen demand automation of tax system

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has demanded the government to fully automate the taxation system for reducing human interactions, which was the root cause of corruption in the tax mechanism.
ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Saturday said that the government has to improve the taxation system to increase the number of taxpayers instead of putting more burden on the existing taxpayers. He was talking to a delegation of business community in his office.
He said that the business community is contributing significantly in the tax revenue generation and as a result this year FBR achieved a historic level of tax revenues of Rs4,732 billion in FY21 – surpassing the target of Rs4,691bn which is 18 per cent higher than last year.
He said that businessmen are paying huge amount of taxes but their contribution to the economy is not acknowledged neither are they incentivised.
Sardar Yasir said that with easing out of the taxation system and giving incentives to taxpayers, the tax net could be increased manifolds which would also help in releasing the pressure on the existing taxpayers.

He said that in order to incentivise the taxpayers and to increase the tax base, the government should allow self-assessment programs and mechanism, in which people would be willing to pay taxes based on their own comfort level.

He added this will allow several taxpayers to become a part of the tax net which will increase the tax base.
ICCI members recalled that time and again, they have recommended the introduction of a fixed tax policy linked with a self assessment scheme, which they said was the only way to decrease the trust deficit.
The meeting noted that POS system was creating distrust among the traders which were installed in good faith, and recommended that government through chambers of commerce and industry should take the business community on board and FBR must conduct seminars to give orientation to taxpayers for filing tax returns, Weboc system and several other aspects etc.
The ICCI president stressed that FBR should facilitate the taxpayers by introducing special counters for business community at airports, NADRA, CDA, RDA and important government departments to give them priority and preferential treatment, and as a business community will feel honoured that they are being treated with respect and their contribution in the economy is acknowledged.

In its budget proposals for the current fiscal year (FY22), ICCI had suggested that the government introduce special cards like gold, silver and platinum for different slabs of taxpayers to give them respect and treatment similar to federal ministers.
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePIA launches largest flight operation for north
Next articleGlobal supply chains buckle
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IT exports grow 47.13pc in 11MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan information technology (IT) services exports in the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21 (11MFY21) grew of 47.13 per cent, as the...
Read more
ECONOMY

NA passes Act to attract FDI in tech sector

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Special Technology Zone Authority Act, 2021 to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country. The document...
Read more
HEADLINES

Credit to private sector spikes 12pc to Rs6.82tr

The banks’ credit to the private sector jumped 12% to a total of Rs6.82 trillion in the previous fiscal year (FY21), as a number...
Read more
HEADLINES

USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY21: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), followed by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday will introduce a new eligibility criteria for the trading of futures and communicated the launch of the 90-day...

Europe to boost battery production as electric shift accelerates

Coffee froths to new highs as Brazil frost hits crops

Global supply chains buckle

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.