Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan ranks ‘cheapest country to live in’

Afghanistan comes in second, India third and Syria fourth, according to cost of living index by GoBankingRatesCompany

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been ranked as ‘the cheapest country in the world to live in’ with a cost of living index showing 18.58, followed by Afghanistan 24.51, India 25.14 and Syria 25.31, according to cost of living index by GoBankingRatesCompany.

Several organisations have used statistics to determine the cheapest countries to live in. One of these companies is GoBankingRates and the company uses four metrics to determine which countries are the most affordable.

The metrics used include rent index, local purchasing power index, consumer price index, groceries index and information compiled is compared to the cost of living in New York City, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

The index confirms the stability in prices of daily commodities in Pakistan making living as the most affordable and cheapest in the world.

Article continues after this advertisement

Contrary to it, worldwide, the prices of daily commodities spiraled impacting the most thriving economies of the world amidst coronavirus pandemic which resulted in tumbling down of income per capita and steep rise in the daily inflation.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s latest report, the global food supplies are expected to grow in 2021-22 and so the prices of daily commodities, driven by strong demand and supply shortfalls.

Whereas in a corresponding report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) projected that world food prices were set to rise on monthly basis.

The FAO’s food price index, measured monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar.

According to it, the vegetable oil price index jumped due to rising palm, soy and rapeseed oil quotations.

Palm oil prices were boosted by slow production growth in southeast Asia, while prospects of robust global demand, especially from the biodiesel sector, drove up soy oil prices.

The sugar index also posted a 6.8% month-on-month gain, due to harvest delays and concerns over reduced crop yields in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter, FAO said.

The FAO also noted similar rising trends in the prices of almost major edible items on monthly basis as the world was still reeling under the impacts of Covid 19.

The GoBankingRatesCompany said on the opposite end, the most expensive countries to live in are the Cayman Islands 141.64, Bermuda 138.22, Switzerland 122.67, and Norway 104.49.

All four of these countries have a higher cost of living than New York City.

The cost of living is the money needed to sustain a certain comfort level in a location and covers basics like housing, groceries, taxes, and healthcare.

Some countries have a very high cost of living, particularly in areas surrounding large cities as in the United States, cities like New York and San Francisco have a very high cost of living.

On the flip side, some nations have a very low cost of living, so many people are packing their belongings to move to these countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in China
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in China

BEIJING: Pakistan, like the previous year, will be the special partner country at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning,...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt utilises 54pc of development fund in FY21

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has utilised just 54 per cent of the allocated fund for the Annual Development Program out of the total...
Read more
HEADLINES

Beijing’s infrastructure development index ranks Pakistan top in South Asia

BEIJING: Despite the unexpected shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan has elevated one place to fifth in infrastructure development, against the trend of an...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIBs fail to attract any foreign inflows during July

The first month of the 2021-22 financial year passed without any foreign inflow in the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) which attracted $256 million during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIBs fail to attract any foreign inflows during July

The first month of the 2021-22 financial year passed without any foreign inflow in the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) which attracted $256 million during...
Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Aviation minister puts PIA privatisation rumours to rest

PM commends record FBR collection in July

OGRA issues pipeline construction and operation licenses to Energas, Tabeer

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.