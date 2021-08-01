Pakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in China

BEIJING: Pakistan, like the previous year, will be the special partner country at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning, Capital of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous of China from Sept 10 to 13.

The Pakistan Pavilion will be established to display major export and cultural items as well as print and audio-visual material on tourist attractions of Pakistan.

In addition to Pakistan Pavilion, around 25 stalls to exhibit various Pakistani products will be set up at the exhibition center of the Expo, Muhammad Irfan, Trade and Investment Counsellor, Pakistan Consulate, Guangzhou told APP.

Pakistani entrepreneurs will showcase jewelry, precious stones, marble, carpets, furniture, handicrafts, and sports goods during the exhibition.

Article continues after this advertisement

Trade and Investment Conference would also be organized on sidelines of the expo as part of the celebrations of 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque is likely address the Chinese investors and businessmen at the conference and brief them about the investment-friendly environment offered by the incumbent government in Pakistan.

According to senior Chinese government officials, the event would facilitate China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to further broaden trade relations under the regional free trade agreements and supported the recovery of global economy.

The exhibitors and purchasing agents from Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and other signatory states of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been invited to participate in the expo this year.

This should help deepen the cooperation between the two sides, said Liu Hongwu, vice-chairman Guangxi.

The exhibition will hold 27 high-level forums, covering sectors from green development to digital economy.

With a total floor area of 124,000sq metres, the expo will have a dedicated RCEP display zone and organise training workshops themed on the agreement details, to facilitate early implementation of the RCEP.

To deepen economic cooperation between China and the Asean, China will promote regional economic integration and the implementation of the RCEP agreement, as well as further regional interconnection of RCEP members in the next stage, said Ren Hongbin, assistant commerce minister.

Benefiting from the complementary goods trade structure, easing of the pandemic and vaccinations in the Asean region, China’s trade with it soared 38.2 per cent year-on-year to US $ 410.76 billion in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

China mainly ships medical products, construction machinery and materials, manufacturing equipment, steel, electronics and household appliances to Asean markets.

In addition to minerals, precious and base metals, and agricultural products, the bloc’s exports to China include natural rubber, timber and materials of textile and garment goods.

“The close business ties and FTAs, including Asean-China Free Trade Agreement, will facilitate the two sides to better integrate resources in the coming years, and build a high-quality service platform to restore both regional and global economic growth,” said Zhang Shaogang, vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Owing to epidemic prevention and control requirements, which are similar to those seen last year, the expo this year will combine a physical trade show with an online version.

It’s online platform will be running all year round, providing companies with business promotion services on a regular basis.