KP govt utilises 54pc of development fund in FY21

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has utilised just 54 per cent of the allocated fund for the Annual Development Program out of the total allocations of Rs317.85 billion in the last fiscal year (FY21), said a report compiled by the Planning and Development department.

According to details, the Finance Department had released Rs180.88bn out of which Rs172.27bn could be utilised, which is 95pc of the ongoing development fund.

According to the report, the province faced the biggest cut in the form of foreign aid and loans as the KP government was expected to receive loans and aid of Rs86 billion but it could secured only Rs17.17 billion out of which Rs13.56 billion has been spent which is only 15pc of the allocated funds.

Similarly, a total of Rs231.86 billion was allocated for the development programme of tribal districts out of which Rs163.71 billion was released and Rs158.72 billion has been spent till June 30. Similarly, Rs46.93 billion was allocated for the newly merged districts under the development program out of which Rs18.72 billion was released and utilised which is 39pc of the total allocated fund. KP government had utilised Rs150.90 billion out of the Rs319 billion development fund allocated during the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), which is 47pc whereas in FY21, Rs172.27bn was untilised out of the Rs317.85bn allocation which makes 54pc. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has now approved a development programme of Rs371 billion for the current fiscal year and claimed to have release 100pc of local development funds. However, despite the passage of one month, no work has been started on the proposed development schemes. Documents show that Rs95.93 billion was earmarked for the tribal districts in both the terms out of which only Rs46.14 billion could be spent which makes just 48pc of the development fund allocated for the tribes. Out of this fund, Rs49 billion was allocated under the accelerated action plan for tribal districts and Rs27.42 billion out of which only 56pc of the allocated fund could be utilised.