Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin attracts high-profile interest

By Agencies

LONDON: Tesla, Twitter and maybe Amazon: Big tech companies are interested in bitcoin and it could take off again after several weeks of laying low. Bitcoin soared close to $40,000 on Monday after electric carmaker Tesla expressed fresh support for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

It leapt 15 percent in Asian trade to a one-month high at $39,681, buoyed also by reports that US retail titan Amazon was mulling the use of crypto technology. Bitcoin later eased back to $38,880 in European deals.

Analysts said the sudden jump was the result of several developments. The US investment group Ark Invest organised last week what it called “The B Word”, an event aimed at promoting the virtual currency. The group had Tesla founder Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey of Twitter reaffirm their interest in bitcoin.

Musk has been ambivalent about the digital currency, sometimes singing its praises, while also expressing concern about its environmental impact. This time he said Tesla would likely start accepting bitcoin as payment, which helped rekindle a flame under it.

Article continues after this advertisement

Bitcoin had shot up by 290 percent over a one-year period to an all-time high of almost $65,000 in April, before falling back by about 40 percent. “The bulls are back in town, and this time it seems like they are back with a vengeance,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at AvaTrade.

The second development that caused a social media buzz was a posting by Amazon for a job related to digital currencies and blockchain strategy. “Bitcoin is flying once again and it would appear the credit is going to Amazon, or more specifically a job posting at the company,” remarked Craig Erlam, an analyst at the online brokerage Oanda.

“What that actually means is anyone’s guess but what it does do is excite crypto enthusiasts and gets the rumour mill pumping,” he added. Erlam suggested that traders who needed to buy bitcoin to fulfill contracts coming due might also have played a role.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR issues draft rules for new export facilitation scheme
Next articleOil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped...
Read more
World Business News

Amazon faces more than slowing sales growth, needs more warehouses

WASHINGTON: Amazon.com Inc needs to spend billions of dollars to expand its warehouse and delivery system, adding pressure to its shares which dropped 7%...
Read more
World Business News

Unilever rejects boycott movement, CEO tells US-based Jewish groups

TEL AVIV: Coming under fire for Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, parent company Unilever sought to assuage...
Read more
World Business News

Saudi Arabia to reopen to foreign tourists from August 1

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that the kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists from August 1 following a ban...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

‘Air connectivity to regional economies vital for economic integration’

ISLAMABAD: United Business Group (UBG) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari has said that Pakistan’s air links with the outside world, especially with regional countries, are...
Traders-lockdown

Sindh businesses with vaccinated workforce to reopen from August 9

Rupee hits nine-month low at 163.35

Amazon faces more than slowing sales growth, needs more warehouses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.