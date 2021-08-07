Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR suspends sales tax on retail price of sugar till November 30

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the sales tax on the retail price of sugar till November 30, 2021.

In this regard, officials said that sugar manufacturers will pay sales  tax on ex-mill prices rather than retail prices till November 30 while there is no change in rates or liability while just the point of collection has been changed.

It is pertinent to note that the government in the federal budget (FY22) made amendments in the sales tax act and applied sales tax where sugar is supplied as an industrial raw material to pharmaceutical, beverage and confectionery industries.

Recently, the government has notified the retail price of sugar due to the increasing prices of sugar in the domestic market whereas the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) had rejected this.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUpcoming ECC meeting likely to review new oil refinery policy draft
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Upcoming ECC meeting likely to review new oil refinery policy draft

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has prepared a final draft of Pakistan Oil Refinery Policy, 2021 which is expected be tabled in next meeting of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Real estate industry predicts challenging year, demands govt support

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Realtor Association Pakistan (FRAP) has expressed concerns over upcoming challenges for the real estate industry in terms of FATF conditionality...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA begins additional spectrum sale process

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started the process for the sale of additional spectrum to mobile phone companies — an exercise expected to...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to start repaying BRT loan from 2023

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been informed that the provincial government borrowed Rs53, 320 million for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt to start repaying BRT loan from 2023

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been informed that the provincial government borrowed Rs53, 320 million for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project,...

KE to charge additional Rs3.64 per unit in three months

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

NEPRA to decide new power tariff slabs on August 9

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.