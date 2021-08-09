Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Commercial activities resume as Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions

By News Desk

Commercial activities in Sindh resumed on Monday as the provincial government relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed from July 31 due to the fast spreading Delta variant of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the lockdown has been lifted in the province with ease in restrictions announced until August 31.

According to the notification, the businesses have been allowed to open in the province until 8pm with Friday and Sunday declared as safe days.

“Milk, pharmacies, petrol pumps, vegetable, and meat shops are exempted from timing restrictions and could remain open round the clock,” it said.

News Desk

