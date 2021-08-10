ADB appoints new country director for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yong Ye as its new country director for Pakistan.

Ye will lead ADB’s operations in Pakistan and manage its Pakistan Resident Mission in Islamabad. He will also oversee the implementation of ADB’s new country partnership strategy, 2021-2025, which focuses on improving economic management, building resilience, and boosting competitiveness and private sector development, according to a press release issued by the ADB.

“For more than 50 years, ADB has been a steadfast partner of Pakistan, helping to reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov.

“With an in-depth understanding of the economic and cultural environment in Pakistan, strong strategic leadership skills, and the ability to manage complex sovereign and private sector projects effectively, Ye brings invaluable skills as ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Yong Ye said, “I am pleased to lead ADB’s efforts in Pakistan and I look forward to working closely with the government and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, restore economic growth, enhance people’s well-being, and achieve its development goals”.

Ye has more than 27 years of professional experience in international development finance and government. A national of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Ye worked as section chief at the PRC’s Ministry of Finance before joining ADB in 2000.

Ye holds a doctorate in environmental economics, a master’s degree in economics, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Tsinghua University in the PRC. He succeeds Xiaohong Yang who was recently appointed chief thematic officer in ADB’s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department.