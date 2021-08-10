Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Firm backed By Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

By Agencies

COPENHAGEN: Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles.

KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, will pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland’s west coast in exchange for a 51% stake in the project, Bluejay said in a statement.

Shares in BlueJay traded 26% higher on the news.

The license holds metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum and the funding will cover evaluation and initial drilling.

Article continues after this advertisement

KoBold is owned by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

Other KoBold investors include Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz and Norwegian state-controlled energy company Equinor.

BlueJay said previous studies found the area in western Greenland has similarities to the geology of Russia’s Norilsk region, a main producer of nickel and palladium.

“This agreement is transformative for Bluejay,” said the comany’s CEO Bo Steensgaard. “We are delighted to have a partner at the pinnacle of technical innovation for new exploration methods, backed by some of the most successful investors in the world.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM directs export board to meet thrice a month
Next articleBanks miss agriculture credit target, disperse Rs1.37tr in FY21
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil slides on China Covid-19 curbs, strengthening US dollar

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell nearly 2% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that...
Read more
World Business News

India top court says antitrust probe of Amazon, Walmart’s Flipkart should continue

NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court on Monday said an antitrust investigation into business practices of Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must continue, rejecting demands...
Read more
World Business News

India warns Flipkart, founders of $1.35bn fine for allegedly flouting foreign investment laws

NEW DELHI: India's financial crime agency has asked Walmart's Flipkart and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty of $1.35 billion...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices slide on worries over China economy and higher crude output

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell by more than $1 on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Banks miss agriculture credit target, disperse Rs1.37tr in FY21

Credit disbursement to agriculture sector increased to Rs1.366 trillion in FY21, witnessing a growth of 12pc over FY20; however, it missed the target which...

Firm backed By Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

PM directs export board to meet thrice a month

ADB appoints new country director for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.