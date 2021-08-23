Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

PayPal launches crypto buying and selling

By Agencies

NEW YORK: PayPal will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said on Monday.

The roll-out, which marks the first international expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrencies services outside of the United States, could inspire further mainstream adoption of the new asset class.

With over 403 million active accounts globally, the San Jose, California-based company is one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer consumers access to cryptocurrencies.

PayPal launched cryptocurrency buying and selling in the United States early this year, later enabling customers to use their digital coin holdings to shop at the millions of merchants on its network.

Article continues after this advertisement

The company hoped its foray into the new asset class would encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by corporations and central banks.

“We are committed to continue working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support— and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role

digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce,” Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president and general manager for blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, said in a statement.

In the UK, PayPal’s service will rival that of established cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase Global, as well as well fintech startups such as Revolut.

Customers will be able to buy bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash through their PayPal wallets online or on the mobile app.

The move comes as more established financial companies have started offering their clients, both consumers and institutions, access to digital assets, amid rising cryptocurrency prices.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEmirates ties up with Cemair in interline agreement
Next articleDawood sees more engineering goods exports from Gujranwala
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Emirates ties up with Cemair in interline agreement

DUBAI: Emirates has signed an interline agreement with Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa through the airline’s gateways...
Read more
World Business News

Yemen currency clash deepens crisis in war-torn country

DUBAI: Alongside a grinding seven-year military conflict, Yemen's government and the Huthi rebels are locked in battle on another front - a currency war...
Read more
World Business News

Lebanon raises fuel prices by 66pc as it tries to ease shortages

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government said on Sunday that it was raising gasoline prices by 66% in a partial reduction of fuel subsidies as it...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin rises 5pc to $49,106

NEW YORK: Bitcoin rose 5.01 % to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

PayPal launches crypto buying and selling

NEW YORK: PayPal will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said...

Emirates ties up with Cemair in interline agreement

Global food prices’ impact not fully passed to consumers, says govt

Hush Puppies Introduces – The Most Sustainable Shoes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.