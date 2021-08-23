Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Emirates ties up with Cemair in interline agreement

By Agencies

DUBAI: Emirates has signed an interline agreement with Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa through the airline’s gateways of Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The partnership also includes a couple of leisure points exclusively served by Cemair.

This marks the first partnership between both airlines, and Emirates’ fourth airline partnership in South Africa. The arrangement between Emirates and Cemair includes the convenience of single ticket itineraries with onwards booking and baggage transfers from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Margate, Durban, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay, George and Sishen.

Customers can book their travel on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices and travel agencies.

Emirates boosted its operations to/from South Africa earlier this month, and is presently operating 14 flights a week into South Africa via its gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The airline continues to safely rebuild its global network, connecting customers to and through Dubai to over 120 destinations.

The airline has been expanding its footprint across South and Southern Africa through enriching its interline and codeshare partnerships with South African Airways, Airlink, Cemair and Flysafair, driving more connectivity options that that provide greater benefits for its customers, whilst supporting the recovery of the travel and tourism industry.

Agencies

