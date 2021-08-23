Sign inSubscribe
Global food prices’ impact not fully passed to consumers, says govt

By Monitoring Report

The federal government has claimed that it has absorbed a considerable amount of increase in international prices and has not allowed its full passage to consumers in Pakistan.

According to a report by Dawn, the Finance Division released a statement on Sunday wherein it said that the publications reports about the government’s incompetence  to check surging food prices as every single food item has witnessed a much higher international price increase than what has been allowed to be transmitted locally, except for wheat flour. In the case of wheat, the comparable national average shows domestic price increase of only 32 per cent, which is significantly below the international price increase of 51pc.

The Finance Division further says that the economic growth of about 4pc in 2020-21 spurred by the government policies has resulted in an increase of real incomes of all Pakistanis. It claims that on an average the per capita income has risen by 15pc in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The statement said that sub-sectors of most services are showing remarkable growth. As a result, unemployment has come down in agriculture, industry, housing and construction sectors.

It said that the government is making exceptional efforts to stabilise prices and undertake policies which would promote investment, employment and economic growth.

