Punjab to showcase trade, culture, tourism at Dubai Expo: CM

By APP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to showcase the culture, trade and tourism of the province at the upcoming Dubai Expo to be held in November this year.

Chairing a meeting here in his office, he added that southern and central Punjab and Pothohar regions would also be given due representation in the expo.

The industries minister, principal secretary to the CM, secretaries of planning and development, finance, industries and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided in principle to give representation to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private sector in the expo as well.

The CM said culture, trade, tourism, and other salient features of Punjab’s glorious traditions would be highlighted at the Dubai Expo.

“The purpose of participating in the Dubai Expo is to promote a softer image of Pakistan,” he said, adding that foreign investors would also be offered the opportunities in business and tourism sectors in Punjab.

He stressed the need for creating awareness about the business-friendly environment of Punjab.

 

